India News | Maharashtra: 13 Dead, Several Injured After Tempo Collides with Trailer in Palghar; President Murmu, CM Fadnavis Extend Condolences

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Palghar District Administration expressed deep regret over a severe road accident that claimed 13 lives and left several injured on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Monday.

According to the officials, the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 PM in the Dhaniwari village.

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According to preliminary reports, a tempo, carrying approximately 30 to 40 passengers travelling for an engagement ceremony, was moving on the wrong side of the Mumbai-Gujarat lane. Upon reaching the village, a trailer coming from the opposite direction lost control. The container box of the trailer collided heavily with the left side of the tempo. Additionally, a motorcycle was also caught in the collision.

The administration confirmed that 13 individuals lost their lives in this accident. Emergency response teams acted immediately to rescue the survivors.

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Palghar SP Yatish Deshmukh said, "A tempo carrying 30 to 40 people was driving on the wrong side of the road on the Gujarat-Mumbai road. A container was coming from the opposite direction and collided with the side of the tempo, resulting in the death of 13 people and an additional 16 hospitalized. The police and city administration initiated rescue efforts. Traffic was normalized immediately."

Meanwhile, injured people have been rushed to Vedantaa Hospital in Dahanu for intensive medical care, and the remaining injured passengers have been shifted to Kasa Sub-District Hospital for further treatment

The Palghar District Administration clarified that an investigation into the exact cause of the collision is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of life in the incident.

"The news of the loss of lives in the road accident that occurred in the Palghar district of Maharashtra is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of those injured in this accident," the President posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted, "The road accident that occurred in Palghar, Maharashtra, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration is providing the highest level of medical facilities to the injured. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences over the incident.

"It is tragic that 13 people lost their lives in an accident at Dahanu in Palghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway when a tempo collided with a container. Hearing about this incident has left me deeply saddened. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them," CM Fadnavis said.

He emphasised that he is in constant touch with the administration and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased.

"Around 20 people were injured in this incident. They have been admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Kasa as well as the hospital in Dhundalwadi, where they are receiving treatment. I am in constant touch with the district administration. The Superintendent of Police was personally at the scene. Rescue operations there have been completed. I pray at the feet of God for a swift improvement in the condition of the injured. The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the heirs of those who died in this incident," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)