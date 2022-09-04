Tarapur (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): A 35-year-old CISF guard deployed at the Tarapur Nuclear Power Station (TAPS) in Palghar has gone missing with his service pistol and 30 live cartridges, said the Tarapur police.

According to the Tarapur police, the CISF guard has gone missing with his rifle and 30 cartridges.

Also Read | Jammu, J&K | Congress Was Made by Us by Our Blood, Not by Computers, Not by Twitter. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Tarapur police have further registered a case.

The police have formed teams and have started searching for the jawan.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held Early Next Year.

Further information is awaited from the Tarapur police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)