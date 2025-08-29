Mumbai (Mumbai) [India], August 29 (ANI): Heavy rains have unleashed severe flood conditions in Maharashtra's Nanded district, forcing the evacuation of over 5,000 residents and trapping around 1,500 more as multiple rivers, including the Godavari, Manar, Manjara, and Lendi breach critical levels.

According to a statement from the Cief Miiister's Office, CM Devendra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the rainfall and flood situation in Nanded district and is in constant contact with the District Collector.

"Out of 93 revenue circles in the district, 69 have received excessive rainfall. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Kandhar and Malakoli circles, around 284.50 mm. Thirteen talukas have received 65 mm, while eleven talukas have recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall," the CM said

"The water levels of the Godavari, Manar, Manjara, and Lendi rivers have risen, and 1,500 citizens are trapped in floods. Heavy rainfall is also ongoing in Telangana, and due to backwater and discharge from the Nizamsagar and Pochampad dams, flood conditions have arisen in Biloli, Deglur, Dharmabad, and Mukhed talukas. More than 5,000 people have been shifted to safer places. SDRF, CRPF, local police, and administration teams have been kept fully equipped, " he added.

According to the Maharashtra CM, at present, the situation is under control. An Army unit has been called in from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A holiday has been declared today for all schools. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the District Collector to keep all systems on alert mode.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, while five people are missing in Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.

According to the Regional Met Office, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa and in Ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, with Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan, in Ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. (ANI)

