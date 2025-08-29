Jammu, August 29: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of pilgrims' lives in the natural disaster on August 26 and clarified the factual details to counter misleading media reports, said an official. In a statement issued by SMVDSB, "A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard to weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety.

The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless."

"The weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on the 26th August morning until around 10:00 AM, during which time the yatra proceeded normally, so much that even the helicopter services were operating seamlessly during that time. In fact, the Board had made elaborate arrangements for positioning its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire track as per its established standard operating procedure," added in a statement.

Landslide at Vaishno Devi: Temple Board Sets Up Helpline for Devotees After Landslide at Adhkwari Cave Temple Kills 5.

"The Board monitored weather updates closely, and as soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended. The majority of the yatris were moving down the track after completing darshan at the Holy Cave Shrine. Thousands of yatris en route had then smoothly completed their pilgrimage back to Katra," said in a statement.

However, many pilgrims stayed on in the shelter sheds en route at designated halt points on the old track. These are those points/ stretches which have never been susceptible to landslides in the past. These halt points have been specifically created in the safest zones of the track, for pilgrim safety.

The new track between Katra and Adhkwari (through Tarakote), which is susceptible to landslides and weather-related disruptions, had already been closed since 24th August in the interest of pilgrim safety. The old track, which is generally secure and not prone to slides/ shooting stones (having stabilised over the last many decades), was kept open for pilgrim movement with a close watch on weather conditions.

Even the yatra on this track was suspended by 12:00 noon on 26th August upon issuance of the specific weather advisory. The Shrine Board's Disaster Management Task Force, which was spread along the track, immediately responded in close coordination with District Administration, Reasi, J&K Police, CRPF, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and volunteers, launching swift evacuation and relief operations. Eighteen pilgrims who had sustained injuries were safely evacuated and shifted to the Shrine Board's Hospital at Kakryal for superspecialty care after receiving first aid along the track.

Stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated to Katra through the Tarakot Marg by the evening of 26th August. Simultaneously, debris clearance, slope inspection, and stabilisation were undertaken on a war footing. The Board has, over the years, taken concerted steps to undertake slope stabilisation and mountain binding activities. Robust shelter sheds to guard against stray shooting stones have been laid along almost the entire track.

The Board reiterated that every reasonable precaution was taken, taking into account the weather forecasts. The unfortunate cloudburst resulting in loss of precious lives was not humanly foreseeable and was thus beyond anyone's anticipation or control. The Board has always acted strictly in line with official weather forecasts and advisories, with the safety and well-being of pilgrims as its foremost priority.

The Shrine Board said it stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, and every possible assistance will be provided to the NoKs of the deceased devotees. Injured are being provided with the best possible medical treatment, and the Shrine Board prays to Mata Vaishno Devi for their quick recovery.

