Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths following the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River at Indori in Pune district.

Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed that two people have been killed whereas 32 others have been injured, with six in critical condition in the incident.

Also Read | Nexa Evergreen Land Scam: Subhash Bijarani and Ranveer Bijarani Dupe 70,000 People for INR 2,676 Crore in 'Dholera Smart City' Scheme Fraud, ED Raids Ongoing.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," the Chief Minister said in the X post.

"I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar regarding this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out for them. NDRF has been deployed at the spot. Relief work has been given immediate impetus. 6 people have been rescued so far. All the agencies have been ordered to be put on alert mode. 32 people were injured, 6 of them are critical. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment," he said.

Also Read | PM Modi Cyprus Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Heartfelt Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Limassol (See Pics and Video).

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad said that an old, dilapidated iron bridge collapsed around 4 PM, claiming two lives and injuring several others. Approximately 5-7 rescued individuals have been hospitalised, with NDRF and local police deployed for rescue operations.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad, Zone 2, stated, "This was an old dilapidated iron bridge that collapsed around 4 PM. According to the preliminary information, 2 people have died and around 5-7 rescued people have been sent to the hospital... NDRF and local police have been deployed for the rescue operation..."

As per officials, the NDRF Fire Department and police are deployed for a search and rescue operation.

According to authorities, So far, five to six individuals have been rescued, and rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed at the site.

Heavy rains had raised water levels. Local police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)