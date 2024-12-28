Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday stressed the importance of solar energy in advancing Maharashtra's agriculture, power generation, industry, and service sectors. He directed officials to ensure quality while expediting solar power project work in the state.

The directives were issued during a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board, chaired by Fadnavis today.

The Chief Minister stated that Maharashtra aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector. To accomplish this, he stressed the need to improve the condition of all electricity-related companies. He suggested that, in the future, public participation could be enhanced by considering the listing of these companies.

Fadnavis also instructed officials to strengthen district and divisional-level mechanisms to address complaints about companies operating under the energy department within a stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Energy and Vice Chairman of the Board Meghna Bordikar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Shrikar Pardeshi, Managing Director of the company Abha Shukla, Directors Lokesh Chandra, Radhakrishnan B, and Anudeep Dighe, along with Independent Directors Vishwas Pathak and Neeta Kelkar, and other senior officers.

In contrast, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Union of India and other respondents regarding a plea addressing the improper disposal and recycling of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

The issue was raised through a letter petition highlighting the environmental risks posed by discarded solar panels and the urgent need for an organised system to manage their safe disposal.

As solar panels gain popularity, particularly in rural areas, concerns about their safe disposal have grown, underscoring the importance of addressing this challenge. (ANI)

