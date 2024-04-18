New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Maharashtra unit of the Congress has filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state against the Shiv Sena alleging violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and election rules by using the government properties for electoral campaignining.

The complaint submitted by Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, alleged that the Shiv Sena has been unlawfully utilizing MSRTC (ST) buses for the Lok Sabha elections campaigning by putting their banners on these buses.

As per the Election Commission of India, the use of government and PSUs properties is banned for electoral campaignining.

The Congress leader, in his complaint alleged that the banners put on the state government buses have a huge picture of PM Narendra Modi along with the bow and arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena and photos of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Despite the ban, the ST officials have allowed the illegal use of over 1000 buses for election campaign of Shiv Sena candidate.

This act not only constitutes a clear violation of the MCC but also undermines the fairness and integrity of the electoral process, the letter said.

The Maharashtra Congress has requested the Chief Electoral Officer to cancel the candidature of all Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena.

"As the Chief Spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, I urge you to take immediate and decisive action to address these violations. I respectfully request that you cancel the candidature of all Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and initiate appropriate disciplinary measures against the party," Atul Londhe said.

He further said that the action should also be taken against the senior officials of the Planning and Commercial department of ST corporation for violation of Model Code of Conduct and instruction of the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. (ANI)

