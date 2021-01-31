Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned his name in 'Mann ki Baat' for his suggestions regarding road safety, Dr Swapnil Mantri on Sunday expressed his joy stating it as a "matter of pride".

Speaking to ANI, Mantri, who hails from Jalna district of Maharashtra said he had sent suggestions and slogans on road safety and women security to the Prime Minister.

"I had sent suggestions and slogans on road safety and women security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. It is a matter of pride to me that Prime Minister today appealed to people on road safety on basis of suggestions I had sent," he said.

During his radio monthly programme 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "My dear countrymen, I have been requested on MyGov by Dr Swapnil Mantri from Jalna, Maharashtra and Prahlad Rajgopalan from Palakkad, Kerala to speak on 'Road safety' in Mann Ki Baat."

"The country has been observing Road Safety Month this month from January 18 to February 17," added Prime Minister.

Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

