India News | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Expresses Confidence in Shiv Sena's Success in Local Body Polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expressed confidence in his Shiv Sena faction's prospects in the upcoming local body elections, emphasising the party's commitment to development and its growing support base across the state.

Speaking on the ongoing preparations for the polls, Shinde said, "The elections are not just announced because we formed the government; this process has been ongoing since 2022. People now know that Shiv Sena is a party that promotes development and keeps its promises. Many people from Nashik and Maharashtra have joined the party. Municipal servants, sarpanches, and even individuals from Rajasthan have joined. All these joinings will benefit the upcoming local Swaraj elections."

On June 11, stressing that the state leadership will decide on the alliance in the local body elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they will contest the polls under the Mahayuti alliance.

"Our state president, working president, and election committee have the right to decide on the alliance in the local body elections. No one else. Our role is to contest the elections under the Mahayuti. In some places, where it is not possible, there is a friendly fight," CM Fadnavis said.

On June 10, the Maharashtra government issued orders to initiate the drafting of ward boundaries for 29 municipal corporations, including key urban centres such as Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalyan-Dombivli.

This move follows the Supreme Court's directive on May 6, 2025, which mandated the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to notify local body elections within four weeks. This paved the way for polls that have been delayed for over five years due to issues surrounding OBC reservations.

The upcoming elections for local bodies, including municipal corporations, councils, and panchayats, are seen as a critical battleground for political parties in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde also announced that under his leadership, the Shiv Sena is gearing up to celebrate its anniversary on June 19 with grandeur.

Speaking at the conference, Shinde said, "Our workers are preparing to celebrate on June 19th with great pomp and show. Operation Tiger is going on every day. Funds will continue to be received, and work will continue to be done."

On Operation Sindoor, Shinde stated that the Operation was launched as a strong response to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which he described as an assault on Indian women, symbolised by the wiping off of their 'Sindoor.' He criticised the Congress party for merely engaging in vote-bank politics during similar past attacks when they were in power.

He said, "Operation Sindoor was launched as a befitting reply to Pakistan for wiping off the 'Sindoor' of our sisters in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Several attacks took place in the country, but Congress gave a reaction to this action when they were in power. They only did the politics of vote, but this time, PM Modi has done what the people of the country wanted him to do... Seven all-party delegations went to 34 different countries to keep India's stand to the world... Several countries of the world are supporting Operation Sindoor." (ANI)

