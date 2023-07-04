Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Boisar Taraput Industrial Area of the Palghar district of Maharashtra, said an official.

Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts are on to douse the fire, said the Palghar Fire Brigade.

Also Read | France: Anti-violence Rallies Held as Riot Tensions Ease.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, said an official.

No one has been reported injured in the fire so far, said the official.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Made Crime-Free, Riot-Free in Past Six Years, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)