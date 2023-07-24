Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27.

The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27 and Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Also Read | Cheetah Deaths at Kuno National Park: Radio Collars of Six Cheetahs at KNP Removed for Health Examination, Says Forest Officials.

IMD Mumbai also predicted that moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur.

It said, "Nowcast warning issued at 10 am. Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur during the next 3-4 hours."

Also Read | US Dog Attack: Unarmed Black Man Was Attacked by a Police K-9 Dog Despite Surrendering in Ohio.

RK Jenamani, IMD scientist said: "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing over Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra and Goa also. There is an alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra.

"Very heavy rain has been recorded in Mumbai on Sunday, it rained up to 100 mm, An orange alert has been issued for this. And even today there is an alert regarding heavy rains in Mumbai but it is expected to gradually reduce," the IMD scientist said.

In the wake of heavy rainfall, all schools in Raigad district remained closed today. IMD issued an orange alert for Raigad.

Earlier on Friday, train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas were disrupted following waterlogging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)