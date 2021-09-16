Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Virar Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 11-years old step-daughter in the Palghar district.

According to the police, the victim was raped by her step-father at home when she was alone.

"Her step-father threatened her to kill and later raped her. After the incident, the victim informed her family about the incident on next day," police added.

Immediately, a case was registered against the accused at Meghwadi police station under section 376, 376 of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

After registering the case at Meghwadi Police station, the case was transferred to the Virar police station on September 14 and the accused got arrested. (ANI)

