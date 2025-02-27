Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Following the recent rape incident at the Swargate bus depot in Pune, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, addressed the situation, providing updates on the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to the media, Kadam clarified, "The Day before yesterday, the incident that happened in Swargate, I am here today to review that incident... After receiving the complaint, police started an investigation immediately... Police are searching for the accused, and very soon, he will be arrested. Some misinformation is being spread that the investigation was started late, but there is nothing like that." Kadam emphasized that the authorities were taking swift action and that rumours of a delayed response were unfounded.

Kadam also remarked on the unusual nature of the case, highlighting that in most rape cases, the accused is often someone known to the victim or in contact with them. "In the majority of the rape cases that are registered, we see that the accused is a known or someone who is in contact with the victim. It is unusual that an unknown person is the accused here," he noted.

Additionally, Kadam referenced recent legal changes aimed at improving the safety and protection of women.

"There have been amendments in laws after the BNSS came into action. The findings of the Shakti Criminal Laws that were passed in Maharashtra have also been included in BNSS," he added, underscoring the state's commitment to strengthening laws related to women's safety.

Meanwhile, Pune City Police on Thursday said they had expanded their efforts to apprehend the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, who has been on the run since Tuesday. They have also announced a Rs one lakh cash reward to nab the accused identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade.

A total of 13 teams have been deployed to track down the suspect, with eight teams from the Crime Branch and five teams from Swargate Police Station working on the ground. Police teams have even been dispatched outside the district to intensify the search, they said.

Smartana Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone II, Pune said, "We have declared a Rs one lakh cash award for the person who helps in nabbing the accused. We have sent the bus for forensic investigation. Our teams have been working day and night since the incident happened."

Patil further explained the challenges in identifying the suspect, noting that he had worn a mask during the attack, making it difficult to to recognize his face."The problem is that the accused had a mask on when the incident happened, and his face wasn't easily recognizable. But our team worked hard to recognize the accused, and we have other pieces of evidence against him," DCP Patil said. (ANI)

