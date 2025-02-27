Kolkata, February 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of enrolling fake voters from other states in the electoral rolls with the "help of the Election Commission" (EC) and warned of an indefinite dharna before the poll body's office if corrective measures are not taken. Addressing a TMC conference here, Banerjee also questioned the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the chief election commissioner, alleging that the BJP was "trying to influence" the constitutional body.

"How the BJP is manipulating voters' list with the blessings of Election Commission is very much clear," she claimed. "If I can go for 26 days hunger strike (during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2006), then we can start a movement against the Election Commission too. If needed, we can go for dharna before the Election Commission's office for an indefinite period to press for demand to correct voter rolls and remove fake electors," Banerjee said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Mega Meet Today With MPs and MLAs, Mamata Banerjee Expected To Outline Strategy for Upcoming Polls.

She alleged that the BJP had used "similar tactics in Delhi and Maharashtra by enrolling voters from Haryana and Gujarat to manipulate elections". "In Delhi and Maharashtra, the BJP had won elections by enrolling fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat. The party will bring these fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat and try to win elections in Bengal as the BJP know that it can never win Bengal elections if polls are held in a free and fair manner," she alleged. ‘Mamata Banerjee Is My Leader’: Abhishek Banerjee Dismisses Speculation of Rift With TMC Supremo.

Banerjee accused the BJP of "ensuring enrolment of fake voters from other states in various districts of West Bengal with the help of the EC", she said. "We will identify fake voters who have been enrolled on the voter list with the help of the BJP. We will not allow outsiders (BJP) to capture Bengal," the TMC supremo claimed. Banerjee further said, "What BJP has done in Delhi (assembly polls) can't be repeated in Bengal." Her remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the state, with both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP gearing up for a fierce electoral battle.