Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday.

PM Modi was accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among other leaders.

Madhav Netralaya is an eye institute and research centre, which aims to provide "world-class Tertiary Ophthalmic services with compassion, precision and innovation."

The centre has a whole team of highly skilled ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurses, and support staff. It also engages in community engagement through various community outreach programs, educational initiatives, and vision screenings to promote eye health awareness.

The Managing Director of the centre, (Retd) Major General Anil Bam, is an alumni of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Deheradun.

The centre will have various departments including Cornea, refractive surgery and lasik,Retina Vitreous, Galucoma, Cataract Surgery, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Ocular immunology and Uveitis, Oculoplasty and Oncology and Low vision services.

People can also register for eye donations and volunteer at the centre.

According to the centre, the hospital timings will be from 9 AM to 8 PM everyday.

Earlier today, PM Modi also paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, while visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on the occasion of Varsha Pratipada.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "Visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur is a very special experience. Making today's visit even more special is the fact that it has happened on Varsha Pratipada, which is also the Jayanti of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab."

He further acknowledged the influence of Dr. Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, saying, "Countless people like me derive inspiration and strength from the thoughts of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab and Pujya Guruji. It was an honour to pay homage to these two greats, who envisioned a strong, prosperous and culturally proud Bharat." (ANI)

