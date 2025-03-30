Delhi, March 30: In a shocking crime in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, the decomposed body of a woman was discovered stuffed inside a bed box, leading to the arrest of two individuals, including her landlord. The police revealed on Sunday that the woman's husband, the prime suspect, was on the run. The disturbing case came to light after residents complained of a foul smell, prompting authorities to break into the locked flat.

Investigators identified the victim as 35-year-old Anjali. According to officials, she had recently confronted her husband, Ashish, after catching him in a compromising situation with two others in their home. Disturbed by the incident, she left for her parents' house in Ludhiana but was persuaded by Ashish to return on March 21. Just two days later, she was allegedly killed by her husband, his friend Abhay Kumar, and their landlord, Vivekanand Mishra. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead in Bed Box Lived Separately From Husband, Not in Touch With Parents; Probe Launched.

Following the murder, the trio hid Anjali’s body in the bed box and fled. Ashish and Abhay escaped to Bihar, while Mishra returned to Delhi. They had been strategizing how to dispose of the body when their plan was foiled. On March 28, complaints about a bad odor led police to the scene, where they forced their way inside and made the gruesome discovery. Delhi Firing: Man With Criminal Record Shot Dead in Alipur Area; Preliminary Probe Suggests Family Dispute as Reason Behind Murder.

Mishra was initially detained near Surajmal Park in Anand Vihar before being officially arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to his role and named the two other suspects. Authorities believe the arrested men attempted to mislead investigators, and the full motive behind the killing will only be clear once Ashish is apprehended.

