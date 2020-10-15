Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 10,226 new COVID-19 cases and 337 deaths on Thursday, informed the State Health Department.

A total number of 13,714 patients were discharged today in the state. The recovery rate stands at 85.04 per cent.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of 3.5-Magnitude on Richter Scale Jolts Bishnupur.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 15,64,615, including 1,92,459 active cases, 13,30,483 discharges, and 41,196 deaths, reported the State Health Department.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.63 per cent.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign Turns Into A Rap Battle: Congress With ‘Ka Kiye Ho’ And BJP With ‘Bihar Mein Ee Baa’ Song Take Potshots at Each Other Ahead of Polls (Watch Videos).

Currently, 23,27,493 people are placed in home quarantine, while 23,183 people are placed in institutional quarantine.

With a spike of 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)