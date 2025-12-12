Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): After a delay of nearly two years, Maharashtra is finally set to implement its new Lokayukta Act, following the State Legislature's approval of amendments suggested by the Central Government. The move comes in response to consistent demands from veteran social activist Anna Hazare, who had announced an indefinite fast from 31 January 2026 if the Act was not brought into force.

The original Lokayukta Bill was passed by the Assembly on 28 December 2022 and by the Legislative Council on 15 December 2023, before being sent to the President for assent. President Droupadi Murmu approved the Bill but recommended that the State incorporate three key amendments. These suggestions were formally conveyed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislature.

Fadnavis clarified that authorities established purely under Central laws will not automatically fall within the jurisdiction of the State Lokayukta. However, if officers serving in such bodies are appointed by the State Government, they will come under the Lokayukta's purview. Similarly, even if an institution is created by the Central Government, officials appointed to it by the State will be subject to the Lokayukta Act.

The amendments also update references in the law to align it with the new criminal codes introduced by the Centre -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- replacing older IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act references.

Under the revised legislation, the tenure of the current Lokayukta appointed under the old Act will stand cancelled once the new law takes effect. To prevent any administrative vacuum, the existing Lokayukta will continue in office until the new Lokayukta assumes charge.

With the amended Bill now cleared by both Houses and the President's assent already secured, the State Government is poised to bring the new Lokayukta Act into force shortly, marking a major step towards strengthening accountability and anti-corruption mechanisms in Maharashtra. (ANI)

