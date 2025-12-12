Amravati, December 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the deaths in the bus accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju District. At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar. In a post on X, the Andhra Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to provide assistance to affected families.

"The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near the Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," Naidu said. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Killed As Bus Overturns on Chinturu-Bhadrachalam Ghat Road in Alluri Sitarama Raju District (Watch Videos).

According to the ASR District Collector, several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are being determined. Further details are awaited. Arunachal Pradesh Road Accident: Indian Army Mounts Massive Rescue Effort After Truck Plunges Into Gorge in Chaglagam Region, 21 Workers Missing (See Pics).

CM Naidu Expresses Grief over Deaths in Accident

అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజు జిల్లా చింతూరు వద్ద జరిగిన యాత్రికుల ప్రైవేటు బస్సు ప్రమాదం తీవ్రంగా కలిచివేసింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో పలువురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం విచారకరం. ప్రమాదంపై అధికారులతో మాట్లాడాను, బాధితులకు అందుతున్న సాయంపై వివరాలు తెలుసుకున్నాను. క్షతగాత్రులకు మెరుగైన వైద్య సాయం అందేలా… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 12, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Road Tragedy

AP Tragedy A tourist bus travelling from Chintur to Maredumilli crashed into a valley near Tulsi Pakala on the Maredumilli ghat road. 10 dead, several injured. 37 passengers were onboard; injured shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.#Maredumilli #AndhraPradesh #BusAccident pic.twitter.com/je9jH1Aq35 — Chandu_akkanapalli (@Chandu_kodak) December 12, 2025

Meanwhile, at least 20 people were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus travelling from Hyderabad to Karimnagar collided with a tractor in Telangana's Karimnagar district. According to a police official, the injured passengers were immediately shifted to a local hospital, where some have been discharged after receiving treatment. However, the driver's condition is serious, and no deaths were reported.

