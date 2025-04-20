Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Several people were injured during the Shiv Mahapuran Katha organised in Vajarkheda village of Maharashtra's Jalna district on the occasion of the Maharudra Yagna on Sunday.

The injured were sent to Jalna District General Hospital.

In-charge District Surgeon, Dr. Nitin Pawar, said, "...The 'mandap' fell on the people. Till now, 16 people have come to the hospital. We don't know whether any more are coming or not. Sixteen people have gotten wounds on their heads. None of them is in a critical situation. We have done their CT scan..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

