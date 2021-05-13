Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested Lawrence Gedam, son of former Congress MLA Anandrao Gedam for allegedly thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade, a nodal officer on duty at Armori Government COVID centre.

According to the Assistant Police Inspector (API), Armori Police Station, Gadchiroli, police have booked Lawrence Gedam for thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade on duty at Armori Government COVID centre over the issue of medicines.

Earlier, a video went viral of former Congress MLA Anandrao Gedam's son beating up Dr Abhijit Marbade, a nodal officer at the Covid Center in the Gadchiroli district.

The police are further investigating the incident. (ANI)

