India News | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 54,758

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): With 2,091 new COVID-19 cases reported today in Maharashtra, the total number of cases have risen to 54,758, said the Public Health Department.

Out of the total number of cases, 16,954 patients have been cured so far and 1,168 have been discharged today.

Also Read | IndiGo Passenger Who Travelled on 6E 381 Chennai to Coimbatore Flight Tests COVID-19 Positive.

The number of active cases across the state has risen to 36,004.

As per the bulletin issued by the public health department, 97 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today. With this, the number of deaths in the state has risen to 1,792.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 32,791: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,45,380.

Out of the total, at present there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4,167 have died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)