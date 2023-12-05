New Delhi, December 5: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday re-notified the defamation suit filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, noted that the formal application under 6(17) CPC was not moved alongwith amended suit. The bench 9f Justice Sachin Datta renotified the matter for December 11 and directed Moitra lawyer to file the proper application following proper procedure to amend the suit.

Meanwhile, Court was informed that an application has been moved for interim relief against one of the defendant for allegedly making tweets against the plaintiff. On this the bench said the application also to be listed for next date of hearing.

On last date of hearing Moitra through lawyer Samudra Sarangi had informed the Delhi High Court that they are not pressing for any relief in the suit against media houses and social media intermediaries. Noted this, the bench of Justice Sachin Datta had asked the Moitra's counsel Samudra Sarangi to file amended memo of parties alongwith amended suit. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: TMC MP Should Get Chance To Speak in Her Defence, Says Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

Advocate Sidhant Kumar appered for a media house submitted that since plaintiff is not pressing for relief against the media houses, she must amend the suit accordingly as there are some averments against the media houses.

Earlier, Nishikant Dubey lawyer Abhimanyu Bhandari submitted that, a businessman has circulated an affidavit that he had given expensive gifts to the petitioner.

The Delhi High Court earlier, had issued notices to the defendants on Moitra's suit. Moitra is at the centre of a political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she had allegedly taken bribes from a business house to ask questions in Parliament.

Earlier Nishikant Dubey in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, titled "Reemergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament" had alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP.

Dubey claimed that an Advocate, Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of a bribe. In her response to this letter the TMC MP had said that she would welcome a probe by the speaker after he dealt with alleged breach of privilege by other BJP MPs. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Don’t Make Report Public Until Tabled in Parliament, Says Trinamool Congress on Ethics Panel’s Report on TMC MP.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra, said on the second day of Parliament's Winter Session that she is not sure whether the Ethics Committee report, which suggested his removal from the House, will be placed in the House on Tuesday or not.

"Let's see. It was not on the List of Business. I don't know whether they will place it or not. If they do so, let them," Mahua Moitra said speaking to reporters ahead of entering the Parliament on the second day of the Winter session.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct."