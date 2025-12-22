Veteran Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya made some serious allegations against him and his family members in September 2025. In several interviews, Rita claimed that she was "tortured" by the singer and his family during her pregnancy by denying her proper food and freedom. Kumar Sanu recently filed a defamation case against her in the Bombay High Court seeking INR 30 lakh in compensation for the damage caused to his reputation. Rita has now reacted to the suit and expressed her shock over the legal action and its impact on her family. Kumar Sanu Moves Bombay High Court Against Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya, Files INR 30 Lakh Defamation Suit Over Alleged False and Damaging Claims.

Rita Bhattacharya Reacts to Kumar Sanu’s Defamation Suit

While reports suggest that Kumar Sanu is seeking INR 30 lakh as compensation, Rita Bhattacharya told Bombay Times that the singer is actually demanding INR 50 crore. She said, "The paper he has sent me, he is asking for INR 50 croreI don;t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. Its really sad."

Kumar Sanu Has Always Blocked Us, Says Rita Bhattacharya

When asked if she had tried to speak to Kumar Sanu to clear the air, Rita claimed that the singer always blocked her, and there has been no contact between them for years. She said, "I never got a chance to talk to him. Neither me nor my children ever got a chance to talk to him because he has always blocked us."

She continued, "I contacted his secretary and requested him to please stop this. It is a very big insult. My son was getting married and the in-law's were asking questions. I requested many times. I have all the messages and recordings on my phone."

Rita Bhattacharya To File Counter Case Against Kumar Sanu?

Rita indicated that she might file a counter case against Kumar Sanu, saying, "I will see him in the court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands - just try to be a good human and be the father of my three children. If you can't love us, at least don't disturb us and harass us anymore." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan and Mika Singh Tease Kunickaa Sadanand About Her Past With Kumar Sanu; ‘Lagta Hai Abhi Bhi Riyaz Chal Raha Hai’ Jokes Salman.

Here’s Everything About Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya’s Marriage

Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya first met in Calcutta, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. They went against their families' wishes and decided to get married in the late 1980s. Both sides of the families gradually accepted their relationship. The couple have three children together: Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shannon K and Anna. Sanu and Rita got divorced in 1994.

