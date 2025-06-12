Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed the authorities of Jajpur district to immediately provide a house and other support to a visually challenged person.

Participating in a programme to celebrate the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha, Majhi got the information from media regarding the plight of 41-year-old Prafulla Kumar Das, a 100 per cent visually impaired man from Andhari village in Korei block of Jajpur district.

As per the chief minister's order, Das will be provided with a house under the Antyoday Griha Yojana, an official statement released by the CMO said, adding that in addition he will be provided with Rs 5,000 immediately from the Red Cross fund.

Officials said that Das is now being given Rs 3,500 per month as disability allowance, 5 kg of rice per month under the National Food Security Scheme, and a white stick for walking.

The prompt step taken by Majhi shows his government's commitment to stand by vulnerable citizens, an official said

"Just before ordering assistance for Das, the chief minister at a meeting had said that his government was committed for the development of four categories of people like poorest of the poor, women, youths, farmers and women," a CMO official said.

