Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court adjourned the hearing on Bikram Singh Majithia's anticipatory bail petition in connection with the drug case till January 5.

The matter was adjourned at the request of Majithia'a lawyer.

A drug case has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia had moved to the high court after the district court of Mohali had dismissed his petition. (ANI)

