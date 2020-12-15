Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], December 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a party of thieves and promoted differences between different groups in society.

"We have worked for the people of the state. They always accuse us of being thieves. But nobody is a bigger thief than the BJP. They are big dacoits. In the entire Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar area they started new dharma, called 'Danga' dharma and not the Hindu Dharma as suggested by Swami Vivekanda or Ramakrishna Paramhansa," she said at a public rally in Jalpaiguri.

She said, "They promote difference between Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs and Christians; between Bengali-Rajbonshi, Bengali-Bodo people; between Bodi and Muslims; between Muslims and Christians or Christians and Adivasis. This is what they do."

"They have been in power in Delhi for the last six years. They have promised tea gardens in Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar in 2014 polls, 2016, and then in 2018. Did they fulfil their promise? In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, they promised 2 crore jobs in a year. Did they give even 2 lakh jobs? In the 2014 general elections, they promised Rs 15 lakh in every account. Did they keep that promise? They only make false promises." The CM alleged.

Speaking on the issue of Gorkhaland, the CM further said, "In every election, they promise Gorkhaland. People from Darjeeling realise their promises are fake. Only we can provide a permanent solution for Darjeeling. Not they."

"They are also promising to marry off daughters of the needy. What will they do? We already have introduced Rupashree Prakalpa scheme for this. Those in need can apply. Those unable to educate their daughter can apply for the Kanyashree scheme. We have this scheme in all govt schools and colleges in the state. Boys are also getting bicycles. You won't be able to show us any other place on earth where as much work has been done as here. We are providing free rations, healthcare and education almost free of cost," Banerjee told the gathering. (ANI)

