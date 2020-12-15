Chennai, December 15: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who took the political plunge two years ago with his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is open for an alliance with another southern star - Rajinikanth. While the latter is yet to launch his political party, he has confirmed his intent to hit the electoral circles with a brand of "spiritual politics".

Haasan, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said he is determined to brush aside all his ego for the development of Tamil Nadu. If that includes aligning with Rajinikanth, added the MNM president, he would readily agree provided that the ideology of both the political group syncs. Rajinikanth May Make Political Debut With Makkal Sevai Katchi Party, Say Sources.

"We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people, we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other," Haasan was reported as saying.

Haasan, as compared to Rajinikanth, has gained a miniscule amount of on-ground political experience. While both the superstars, in aftermath of J Jayalalithaa's death, indicated their political entry, it was only Haasan who formally launched his party in February 2018 and fielded candidates in the general elections that followed the next year. His party failed to open account.

Analysts, however, claim that Rajinikanth enjoys a novelty value as he is yet to hit the electoral fray. His entry, timed just before the assembly elections, may create a wave in his favour as seen during the political debut of erstwhile actor-politician MG Ramachandran.

