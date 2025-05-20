Kolkata, May 20: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced that its Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, has nominated National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to represent the party in an all-party delegation for India's global outreach against terrorism. In a post on X, AITC stated that Abhishek Banerjee's inclusion in the delegation underscores the party's resolute stance against terrorism.

"We're delighted to share that our Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial has nominated National GS Shri @abhishekaitc to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India's global outreach against terrorism. At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee's inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table.His presence will not only reflect Bengal's firm stand against terror but also strengthen India's collective voice on the global stage," reads X post. India’s All-Party Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Support for Terrorism on Global Stage, Shashi Tharoor To Visit US and Supriya Sule to Qatar; Check Full List Here.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The list includes Members of Parliament from multi-party groups, which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation at the global level.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, while posting the list on Saturday, also highlighted how the Members of Parliament have shown a united stance of "One mission. One message. One Bharat." "One mission. One message. One Bharat. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon engage key nations under Operation Sindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism. Here's the list of MPs & delegations representing this united front," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Group 1, led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. Three more BJP MPs--Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma are part of the group. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu and Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will be part of the group. Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal Thanks Centre for Selection to All-Party Delegation.

Group 2, led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad will be going to certain European countries, including to United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and others. BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, along with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, nominated Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress' Amar Singh, former Minister of state for External Affairs MJ Akbar will be part of this group.

Group 3 is led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Janata Dal (United)'s National Working President. The nine member group will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore. BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, along with Trinamool Congress's Yusuf Pathan, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar are part of the group.

Group 4 will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who will be visiting United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, along with Opposition members including Indian Union Muslim League MP Mohammed Basheer, BJD's Sasmit Patra, and Sujan Chinoy will be part of the group. Group 5 is led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor, with them slated to go to United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad will be accompanied along with former Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Group 6, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be going to a second group of European countries, such as Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, National Conference's Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal will be accompanied by Manjeev S Puri, and Jawed Ashraf.

Group 7, led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule will be representing India's stand in Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Ruddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, V Muraleedharan along with Congress' Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former permanent representative of India to UN, Syed Akbaruddin will be putting forth India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

