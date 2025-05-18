Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal thanked the Central government for selecting him in the delegation of seven visiting the key partner countries to promote India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

"I want to thank the Central government for including me in this mission. Seven delegates are going across the world with the aim of 'One Mission, One Message and One Nation'. We want to give a message that India is against every type of terrorism in the world. India will keep leading this fight against terrorism," Mittal told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Coaching Institute in Rajinder Nagar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party member wrote that he is honored to represent India.

"Honoured to represent India in the All-Party Delegation visiting Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia and Latvia to uphold our united stand against cross-border terrorism post #OperationSindoor. Proud to serve & represent. Jai Hind!" the post read.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Killed in Celebratory Firing in Bihar's Chamanpura Area, 1 Arrested.

https://x.com/DrAshokKMittal/status/1923961144772898940

Mittal will be visiting Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said that the delegation will represent a united national voice abroad, urging friendly countries to stand by India just as India has stood by them in difficult times.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "The Centre and the Opposition have relevance only in domestic politics. When you go abroad, you become the voice of India. This delegation will execute this mandate. We have to ensure through this delegation that if a country is our friend, whom we have supported in difficult times, then it should support us too."

The All-Party Delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world states, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan. This development comes in the wake of India launching Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)