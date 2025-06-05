Bhadohi (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A man accused in the 2018 gangrape of a 40-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that Sudama Singh was apprehended from his residence in Domanpur village in the Chauraon area on Wednesday evening following a tip-off. He would be produced before a court on Thursday.

According to Manglik, the incident took place on September 18, 2018, when the victim was on her way to buy medicines.

She was stopped near Sahib Baba Mazar in Domanpur village by Sunil Kumar Saroj, a resident of her village. Soon after, Sudama Singh and another man, Tinku Singh, arrived. The three allegedly dragged her into a nearby orchard, where they took turns raping her.

Manglik said the woman was beaten and her mouth was covered when she tried to scream. The assault lasted for nearly three hours, after which the accused fled.

The following day, the victim filed a police complaint and a case was registered against Saroj, Sudama Singh, and Tinku Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Saroj and Tinku Singh were arrested and sent to jail shortly after the FIR was lodged. However, Sudama Singh had been on the run since the incident.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by a special SC/ST court, Manglik said.

Legal proceedings against him are underway, the officer said.

