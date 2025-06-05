Thane, June 5: Two women have died of snake bites in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. A snake bit Rani Harishchandra Nimse, a 19-year-old engineering student, while she was asleep at her home in Alyani village on Wednesday afternoon, an official from Shahapur police station said. "She was immediately taken to a rural hospital in Shahapur for treatment. As her condition worsened, she was referred to the Thane Civil Hospital, but she succumbed on way to the medical facility," the official said. Uttar Pradesh: Man Bitten by Snakes 5 Times in Less Than 2 Months in Fatehpur, Survives All Snake Bites; Doctors Shocked Over ‘Strange’ Case.

In another incident on Wednesday, Reshma Ajay Diva (22), resident of Dukhambe in Bhatsa Nagar, was bitten by a snake when she ventured into a forest area to collect some vegetables, an official from Khardi police station said. She collapsed on the spot. The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

The police have registered accidental death reports in both the incidents and advised residents in rural and forest-adjacent areas to remain vigilant, specially during the monsoon months. People have also been advised to take precautions while venturing into forest areas and sleeping on the floor, the police said.

