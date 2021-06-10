Kochi, Jun 10 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with the alleged rape and brutal assault of a woman here a few months ago was caught from a forest area in Thirssur district on Thursday, police said.

The 27-year old woman, who had been in a live-in relationship with Martin Joseph from Thrissur, had accused him of sexually and physically assaulting her after locking her up at a flat here for nearly a month.

The 33-year old man, hailing from Thrissur, had been on the run since the Ernakulam Central police registered a case on April 8 on the basis of the woman's complaint.

The Kochi city police said Joseph was taken into custody from Ayyankunnu forest area under Peramangalam police station limit.

He was caught following a manhunt launched by the police with the assistance of some 300 locals following information that he had been hiding in the woods.

The police also used drones to locate the culprit.

Earlier in the day, the police had arrested three aides of Joseph who allegedly helped him to escape from Kochi following the police investigation.

The woman, hailing from Kannur, was also allegedly cheated of Rs 5 lakh by Joseph.

Police had issued a lookout circular against Joseph.

According to the Kochi city police, the two were in a live-in relationship since February 2020 when the woman was working as a fashion designer here.

However, their relationship became strained when the man allegedly took her money amounting to Rs 5 lakh and deposited it in the sharemarket.

Following the alleged brutality inflicted on her, the woman left him and returned to her home in Kannur in December.

But she soon came back to Kochi and joined Joseph after he allegedly threatened her saying that he had her nude photos in his possession,police said.

The man allegedly assaulted her sexually and physically after locking her up in their flat for around 22 days, but she managed to escape from his captivity in March.

She allegedly suffered severe injuries on her body due to the torture, police said.PTI TGB SS

