India News | Man Accused of Raping Minor Girl in 2022 Nabbed After Three Years from Gujarat: Police

Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) In a bid to throw the police off his trail, a 25-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl in Mumbai changed his SIM cards almost 65 times over the last three years and even changed his appearance, but police outsmarted him and nabbed him from Vadodara.

The accused, identified as Naushad Israr Ahmed, went underground after he was booked by Kurla police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in July 2022, an official said on Monday.

The initial challenge before the police was to track his location as he kept travelling from one state to another, the official added.

"He frequently changed his locations, travelling from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. He changed his mobile SIM cards almost 65 times in the last three years," the official said.

The breakthrough was achieved after Mumbai Police received specific information about his whereabouts while analysing his mobile phone signal data.

"Police received information that Ahmed is working as a truck driver for a courier company at a godown in Padmala area in Vadodara," the official said.

A team from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station nabbed him and subsequently placed him under arrest.

Further investigation is underway.

