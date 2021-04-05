Ballia (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his son, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Lal Bhukan, had an altercation with his son Santhosh (46) when the latter returned home Saturday night in an inebriated condition.

In a fit of rage, Bhukan along with his other sons--Govind and Ashok--beat the victim with sticks, they said.

Santhosh was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered on a complaint by the victim's wife, police said.

“While Bhukan has been arrested, search is on for Govind and Ashok,” Nagesh Upadhyay, Station House Officer, Rasra Police Station said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)