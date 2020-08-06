Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) A man from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the police control room here claiming that he would detonate a bomb, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Arkaprava Ganguly, a resident of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district, was picked up on Wednesday night for dialling 100 the day before and threatening to trigger an explosion, the police officer said.

"All officials concerned were alerted and necessary checks initiated, especially in the vulnerable pockets. Simultaneously, we also tracked the caller. And it was found that the accused made a hoax call just to have fun," she said.

An FIR was registered against Ganguly, who identified himself as a freelance photographer, the officer said.

He was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for a day, the officer added.

