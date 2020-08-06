Mumbai, August 6: Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai for the third consecutive day. In a tragic incident, a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Dadar area due to incessant showers. The video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Till now, no injury or casualty has been reported. Officials have rushed to the spot. High Tide Hits Mumbai's Marine Drive Amid Heavy Rainfall; Watch Video.

Due to the heavy showers, waterlogging has also been reported in low lying areas of the city. On Thursday, rainwater entered Mumbai's Nair Hospital. The corridors of the hospital were seen flooded. Meanwhile, Colaba area of the city received 331.8 mm, and Santacruz received 162.3 mm rainfall in past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rains and strong winds are likely to hit the city in the next few hours.

Video of Building Collapse in Dadar:

#WATCH Mumbai: A portion of a house collapsed in Dadar today, following heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/csaWccHS3v — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The IMD tweeted, "Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hour) during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph. During next 3-4 hours. Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas." Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Landslide at Malabar Hill (Watch Video).

The gusty winds of upto 70 kmph on Wednesday uprooted over a hundred trees jamming many roads in south Mumbai, which the civic workers were busy clearing since night. Several vehicles were also damaged due to fallen trees.

