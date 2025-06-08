Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) One person was arrested from the Eco Park area near Kolkata for his alleged involvement in making fake identity cards for illegal immigrants, police said on Sunday.

The accused was picked up from Ghuni panchayat area by officers from the Rahara police station, he said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

"The accused used to make fake identity cards for illegal immigrants in exchange for a good amount of money. We are trying to trace others who could be involved in this activity," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)