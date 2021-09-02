New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A man aged around 25 was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Thursday, police said.

Two suspects involved in the incident have been detained, they said.

Information was received around 9 am that a thief was caught and beaten up by the public at I-Block, DSIIDC, Narela, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

"When our team reached the spot, an unknown person aged about 25 years, alleged to be the thief, was found lying unconscious," he said.

He was immediately taken to the nearest SRHC Hospital, Narela, where he succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment, Singh said.

"An FIR has been registered under appropriate sections of the law, and during investigation, two suspects were identified and detained in the case," the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

