New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): A man died after he allegedly jumped in front of a train at Tilak Nagar metro station on Wednesday morning.

The police received a call at 08:34 am. It was informed that a man had jumped in front of a train at Tilak Nagar Metro station near gate number 3. The police were also informed that he was injured and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.

The person was declared dead in the hospital.

As per the Delhi Police, the deceased has been identified as Satish Malhotra by the deceased's son-in-law. He was aged 65 years and was a resident of Ashok Nagar. He ran a spare parts shot and as per his son-in-law, he was in depression due to his business going into loss due to COVID.

"Efforts were made to identify him and he has been identified as Satish Malhotra Ashok Nagar Tilak Nagar New Delhi age about 65 years. The dead body has been identified by the son-in-law of the deceased. Deceased was running a spare parts shot at Karol Bagh and due to COVID his business had gone in loss, hence he was running in depression as per his son in law," said Delhi Police.

Earlier on Wednesday, the services at Delhi metro's blue line train got delayed after a passenger was found on the track.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed through Twitter that the service on the blue line metro, running between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali as a passenger was found on the track at Tilak Nagar metro station.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC had tweeted at 8:15 am on Wednesday.

However, within a few minutes, DMRC gave another update that the normal services have resumed.

"Normal services have resumed" DMRC tweeted at 8:18 am on Wednesday, quoting its earlier tweet. (ANI)

