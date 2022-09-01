India has no plans to ban Chinese smartphones that are priced below Rs 12,000, the government has clarified. According to a report, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India has no plans to ban any foreign smartphone brands, including Chinese. The government has requested Chinese phone makers to increase their exports from India. Chinese Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Cuts Over 900 Jobs Amid Global Economic Meltdown: Report.

Currently, the sub-12,000 segment in India is dominated by Chinese brands. Previously, it was reported that India was planning to ban the sale of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, to boost sales of Indian brands like Jio, Lava, Micromax and others.

GOI is also keeping an eye on Chinese smartphone manufacturers, given the recent raids on Oppo and Xiaomi. Chandrasekhar has also released a report which shows that the government aims to improve domestic value addition. GOI is looking to reach $300 billion worth of electronics production by 2025-26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).