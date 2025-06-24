Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) A man died in a fire that broke out on the ground floor of a residential building in Kestopur area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

Locals said the fire was first spotted around 3:30 am when the blaze engulfed the ground floor of the house in the area under the Baguihati Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"A charred body of a middle-aged person was recovered from there. The deceased has been identified as Sabyasachi Chakraborty," a fire brigade official said.

After receiving information about the incident around 4:05 am, fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was doused around 7.30 am, he said.

"Chakraborty, who was trapped inside the ground floor of the house, was found dead," the police officer said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, he added.

