Kolkata, June 24: Kolkata Fatafat, one of the most popular local lottery-style games in West Bengal, will be declared today, June 24, 2025. The Kolkata Fatafat Result attracts daily attention from participants who follow the game closely to check their lucky numbers. Conducted in multiple rounds, or "bazis", the results are released every 90 minutes starting from 10 AM. Interested players can visit websites like kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in to access the updated results. This popular Satta Matka-type lottery game draws widespread attention across Kolkata and nearby areas.

Known for its fast-paced format and exclusivity to Kolkata, the Kolkata FF game is played every day from Monday to Sunday. Participants bet on numbers and wait for each round’s outcome, making the game a mix of luck and calculation. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for June 24, 2025, includes eight rounds, and winners are determined based on guessed numbers and passing record techniques. With the day’s results already out, players can now cross-check their predictions on the aforementioned websites or scroll below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players looking to understand Kolkata Fatafat often turn to YouTube tutorials to learn how the game is played, especially the technique of passing record numbers, which adds a strategic edge to this lottery-style betting. Kolkata FF operates legally in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted, alongside states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. These states allow various legal lotteries such as Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lotteries, while gambling and betting remain banned nationwide. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF involves multiple rounds where players guess numbers based on patterns and past results, making it more skill-based than typical lotteries. Despite its legal status in certain states, LatestLY advises players to exercise caution due to the financial risks and potential legal complexities involved in participating in such games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).