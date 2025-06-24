Mumbai, June 23: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is all set to conduct another thrilling round of archery-based lottery Shillong Teer on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as excitement brews among participants across Meghalaya. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer result for popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, these games combine skill and chance, creating excitement every Tuesday. To stay updated, players can easily access the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

Today’s Shillong Teer Result for June 24, 2025 will be declared in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, starting from 10:30 AM onwards. The Shillong Teer Result Chart offers clear insights into the winning numbers for each round, helping players verify their bets and claim winnings. Stay connected to the aforementioned websites for the latest winning numbers and detailed charts, ensuring you never miss the thrill of Shillong Teer on this Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 24, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can follow a simple step-wise process to check the Shillong Teer Result on June 24, 2025. First, visit any of the websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Once on the site, locate the section titled “Shillong Teer Result Chart”. Then, click on the option that says “Shillong Teer Result for June 24, 2025”. The results are announced in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, and the winning numbers for both rounds will be displayed clearly. Scroll below to check the complete Shillong Teer results. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game legally played in the state of Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong for six days a week, with Sunday being off, drawing large crowds and participants daily. It involves skilled archers shooting arrows at a target, and the winning number is derived from the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the mark.

The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, hoping their prediction matches the results. Recognised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is completely legal and has become a cultural and economic staple in the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).