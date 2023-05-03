Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) A man was duped of about Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of investment for high returns, police said on Tuesday.

Sumit Singh, a resident of the Sector 47 area here, filed a complaint with the police stating that he received a message on his mobile number on April 11 from a woman who said that he will earn Rs 2,000 per day by doing a part-time job.

“The caller told me that I have to like and subscribe to videos on Instagram. For this, there will be a profit every day and then she added me to a Telegram group and took my personal details including bank account for registration,” as per the complaint.

“Initially, I got Rs 180 on an investment of Rs 150 and I was asked to invest Rs 1,000 and the caller claimed that I will get Rs 1,900 back. In the same way, further tasks were given and a total of Rs 7.92 lakh was invested, but neither the profit was received, nor the money invested was returned,” Singh said in his complaint to the police.

A case was registered against unidentified fraudsters at cybercrime police station (East) on Monday in connection with the matter, police said, adding investigation is underway.

