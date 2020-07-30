Muzaffarnagar, Jul 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was found murdered in his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

Amarpal, who was husband of a former village head, was hit by a sharp weapon at Mukandpur village under Titawi police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 371 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 10,399: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, the body had injury marks and was found near a tube well.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and the body sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)