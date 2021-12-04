New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The body of a 31-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found in a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, police said.

The police were informed around 3.30 pm about the body lying along a drain in Satpula Park, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

The body was carrying stab wounds around the neck, face and chest, the police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Bhagat, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines, the officer said.

Also Read | Congress Govt in Rajasthan Has Completely Lost Its Credibility, Says BJP State Chief Satish Poonia.

The deceased was previously involved in crime cases, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case is being registered at Malviya Nagar police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)