Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 24 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Ajmer district, informed the police on Monday.

According to the police, the accused person aged between 28-30 years is the neighbour of the girl.

Also Read | Telangana: Schools and Colleges to Reopen From September 1.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act, said the police.

"The family of a 4-year-old girl in Ajmer district lodged a complaint at the Ganj police station against a man, who is their neighbour, for allegedly attempting to rape their minor daughter. The accused person has been arrested. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC.ST Act," said Raghuveer Singh, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ajmer told ANI.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Marginally Reduced on August 24, 2021; Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)