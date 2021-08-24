New Delhi, August 24: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday, August 24. This comes after one-day break. The rates of fuel were earlier slashed on Sunday, August 22. The price cut comes as a relief as the petrol prices have reached sky-rocketing heights and have breached the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi with a cut of 15 paise each, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.49 per litre and Rs 88.92 per litre respectively on Tuesday, August 24.

In Mumbai the price of petrol stood at Rs 107.52 per litre after being slashed by 14 paise on Tuesday, August 24. Meanwhile after a reduction of 16 paise. the diesel was selling at Rs 96.48 in the Maharashtra's capital city o Tuesday. Petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 107.66 per litre and Rs 96.64 per litre respectively on Monday. The price of petrol in Mumbai had crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 24, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.49 Rs 88.92 Mumbai Rs 107.52 Rs 96.48 Kolkata Rs 101.82 Rs 91.98 Chennai Rs 99.20 Rs 93.52

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.82 per litre on August 24, Tuesday after a cut of 11 paise. Diesel is being sold at Rs 91.98 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Tuesday after being slashed by 15 paise. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 99.20 per litre and Rs 93.52 per litre respectively on Tuesday after a cut of 12 paise and 14 paise respectively.

