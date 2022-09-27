New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a girl in Mehrauli in the national capital.

The police informed that the victim had stated that she was in contact with the accused for over a month and the incident occurred while he came to her flat under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read | Prune Awards for Scientific, Health Research, Institute Nobel-like Prize, Says Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

"A PCR call regarding rape was received at PS Mehrauli on September 25. Police reached the spot and took the victim and alleged accused to the Police Station, where the victim stated that she is in contact with the accused for the past one and half months...," said Delhi Police.

It further added, "...the accused came to her flat under the influence of alcohol and raped her. After that, she locked him in a room and called the police."

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Watch India Price Reportedly Leaked via Retail Box Images.

The man has been identified as Harjeet Yadav who hails from Khanpur in Delhi and is reportedly a member of a political party.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent the accused to judicial custody after arresting him, informed DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)